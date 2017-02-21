Police in Murray are investigating a shooting

Murray Police are investigating a shooting in which a man was injured. WPSD VT is reporting that officials say around 11:24 p.m. Monday officers got a call of a person shot on Welsh Court. When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The unnamed victim was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was last listed in stable condition. An investigation is ongoing. If you have information call your local law enforcement agency.