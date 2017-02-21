Southeast alum wants monument to veterans on campus

Southeast Missourian

A Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents member is working on a plan to build a monument to honor veterans on the Cape Girardeau campus with private donations. Tom Meyer wants to build a 3 1/2-foot-tall and 8-foot-wide granite monument between Memorial Hall and Academic Hall, on a triangle of land near the main sidewalk. The university has given its approval. The monument will feature medallions for each of the five branches of the military, a list of wars and conflicts involving Southeast Missouri State University students and two inscriptions. Around it will be paver stones listing people who contributed to the project. Meyer will ask veteran Southeast graduates to contribute to the monument and its surrounding display, estimated to cost $100,000. It could be built in two years.