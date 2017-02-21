Tuesday, February 21st, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A construction crew in Fort Worth, Texas, who gutted a house, but didn’t double-check the address first and now the owner of the construction company might have to buy it.

An unidentified construction crew was contracted to gut a house earlier this month.

They spent three days ripping out the doors, the cabinets, and all the fixtures at 2700 Forest Park Boulevard in Fort Worth.

The problem… they were at 2736 Forest Park Boulevard, not 2700.

Thinking burglars had destroyed their house and taken all the fixtures, the owners Lee and Lelia Beckelman called police.

Fort Worth police were beginning the investigation, when they got a phone call from a contractor who explained what happened.

Police don’t intend to charge the contractor for the “big goof-up.”

The unidentified contractor has offered to restore the house or even buy it for the selling price of $369,000.

The Beckelman’s are just asking for the contractor to return everything that had been taken and restore the house, at the least.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Mark Scruby, a veteran police officer in Britain, who was fired after he sent his boss an X-rated photo of a porn star he thought she looked like.

During a misconduct hearing, the 14-year veteran insisted it was a “joke,” but his boss, Detective Sergeant Isobel Lee, said it left her feeling “humiliated and dirty.”

Officer Scruby, who broke down in tears during the hearing, said he was desperately sorry for the lapse and apologized sincerely to Lee for his behavior.

The misconduct panel said it was left with no option but to dismiss Scruby without notice.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Dustin Hinkle, 26, who says he was making an action video with friends when he fell 40 feet down the chimney of a building in downtown Denver.

Hinkle was making a “parkour” video, that’s where you run around jumping off of stuff, and try to get over obstacles as fast as you can.

In the midst of filming on the roof of a building, he tried to drop down onto a chimney that had a cover on it.

But it turned out he was too heavy, so it broke and he dropped into the chimney and fell 40 feet.

Luckily for Hinkle, some sort of wire or cable that was inside the chimney caught onto his clothing, otherwise he would have hit the ground and probably died.

It took firefighters about two hours to get him out.

He ended up with some pretty nasty cuts on his face.

He was taken first to the hospital to get checked out and then to jail for trespassing.

His two friends who were with him also got arrested.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Mark Barnett, 49, a Florida man who was planning to detonate a bunch of small explosives in Target stores, so the price of their stock would drop, and he could buy it on the cheap.

Barnett, a registered sex offender on probation for multiple felony counts, made the bombs at home and gave them to an individual, along with a bag of gloves, a mask and a license-plate cover, to complete the job.

Police say Barnett theorized that the company’s stock value would plunge after the explosions, allowing him to cheaply acquire shares of Target stock before an eventual rebound in prices.

However, that individual went to authorities on and turned over the devices, thwarting Barnett’s plan.

Barnett is facing up to 10 years in prison for his actions.