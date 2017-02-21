Which 2017 New Releases Are You Gonna See?

The Oscars are coming up this week so we thought we would ask the staff which movies coming out in 2017 that are excited to see. Here’s what everyone said:

Faune Riggin

Host of the Morning News Watch

News and Program Director

“I rarely go to the theaters for

movies unless Moochie begs me to take him. I usually wait for them to come out on DVD or on

HBO. I typically do not support the work of Hollywood enough to buy a ticket. I would love for

Clint Eastwood and Me Gibson to make an action flick with Jon Voight and Scott Baio!”

Erik Sean

Sports Director

Excited to see Beauty and the Beast. My wife and two daughters loved the original animated Disney production. Nothing is better than family movie time when everyone is hyped up about seeing the film. Does it get any better than talking and dancing teapots ? I think not.

Rusty Hendricks

Sikeston Sports Broadcast Announcer

There are a number of movies coming out this year that are intriguing. Not sure they stack up to some years, but nonetheless some good choices for this year. New movies such as Star Wars (The Last Jedi), Pirates of the Caribbean (Dead Men Tell No Tales), Fast & Furious (Fate of the Furious), Wonder Women, Justice League, and Power Rangers head line the year. I feel like my childhood is being relived with a ton of remakes and sequels! Those do seem interesting to me. But I think the movie “Dunkirk” is the one I would like to see the most. You may not have heard of it because it probably wont receive a lot of publicity, but I think it will be a good movie. Dunkirk is set in WWII where Allied forces from Britain, Belgium, France, and Canada where surrounded by the German army in intense battle. It is directed by Christopher Nolan. It is expected to be released in July. I have a soft spot for War movies, and because of the cast and crew, I think this movie would be extremely well done. I hope its a good one! I look forward to it.

Karley McDaniel

Promotions Director

“I’m not a huge movie buff but there’s a few I’m down to see this year.

1. Assassin’s Creed – Although this is technically a 2016 release, it HAS carried over to 2017. When I first saw the Unity game trailer I didn’t want it to end. Behold, I now have 1 hr and 55 minutes of action to revel in.

2. Guardians of the Galaxy 2 – Little explanation needed; the movie soundtrack is gonna be killer. The sarcastic humor will be on point. Will it be better than the first? Probably not, but I just can’t say…

3. Super Troopers 2 – The original is near and dear to my heart. Plus, I have to make sure this one doesn’t ruin the reputation of its predecessor.”

Stephen K

Digital Manager & Webmaster

There is no shortage of movies I’m looking forward to see this year including: Logan (Hugh Jackman is such a great Wolverine), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, Transformers: The Last Knight, Thor: Ragnarok, The Fate of the Furious, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Wonder Woman, Fist Fight (looks so ridiculous), Ghost in the Shell (Just saw this trailer in the last few days and it looks so BA!), and War for the Planet of the Apes. These are just the films I’m aware of, but there are 3 that I’m most excited about… Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Will always be a Star Wars fan; loving the new trilogy so far), Alien:Covenant (The original Alien is one of my all-time favorites), and Blade Runner: 2049 (Original Blade Runner is one of my all-time favorites and I’m also looking forward to seeing Harrison Ford return).

What about you? Which 2017 movies are you excited to see? Join in on the fun and let us know your answer in the comments below!