A Former Murray State University student has been identified as a shooting victim

Murray police have released the identity of a man shot earlier this week in Murray. Kendarian Jennings was shot Monday night on Welch Court. Jennings is a former football player for Murray State University. His last season was in 2015. He is from Memphis. Sergeant Brant Shutt told WPSD TV that Jennings was in surgery Wednesday morning at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Officers will talk with him there. No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.