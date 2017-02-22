Armed and dangerous man wanted in KY

Paducah Police are looking for 44-year old Myree Marshall in connection to a shooting early on Tuesday morning. He is considered armed and dangerous and described as black, bald, 6-feet, 2-inches tall and 205 pounds. If you see Marshall contact police immediately. Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of North 10th Street in reference to citizen complaints of someone knocking on doors claiming he had been shot. They found 40-year-old Perry Morris, of Paducah, on the front porch of a home with a gunshot wound to his arm. Police have reason to believe Marshall shot Morris. There is a warrant for Marshall for second-degree assault. If you information call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.