Deputies: Man lifted boy off ground by ratchet strap around neck

Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputies on Friday arrested a Fredericktown man suspected of choking a 4-year-old boy with a ratchet strap in Cape Girardeau County. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 41-year old David C. Snider with endangering the welfare of a child. His bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety. A probable-cause statement says a witness said the boy was swinging from the strap attached to a tree in the front yard of a trailer in the 200 block of Lindsey Lane in rural Cape Girardeau County. Snider told the boy to stop, then said he was going to teach the boy not to do it again. Snider tightened the strap around the boy’s neck and used it to lift him several inches off the ground. Snider admitted to Landreth he placed the strap on the boy’s neck and applied pressure. Three witnesses told Landreth Snider pulled the boy up by his neck a foot off the ground.