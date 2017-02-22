Firefighters work on 1,300-acre southern Illinois wildfire.

Firefighters in southwestern Illinois have been battling a wildfire for more than a week that has burned about 1,300 acres. North Calhoun Fire Protection District Fire Chief Gary Hall says dry conditions and high winds have continued to spark the fire. The Telegraph reports the wildfire flared for a fourth time on Sunday. It apparently started Feb. 12 when a resident lost control of a leaf fire. Hall says his firefighters have spent at least 30 hours working on the wildfire. He says there have been challenges because the fire is located about a mile from any roads and there is rough terrain. Hall says up to 30 firefighters were on the scene at once. A burn ban remains in effect for Calhoun County, which is north of St. Louis.