Man arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop

29-year old Jose Harmon is now in the McCracken County Jail on drug charges after a traffic stop. The sheriff’s office says Harmon made a quick turn into a private drive and immediately turned off his lights. The deputy eventually left and so did Harmon, but he kept his headlights off so he was pulled over. Deputies discovered marijuana and crack inside the car as well as active warrants for Harmon’s arrest. He was also driving on a suspended license. WSIL Tv contributed to this story