Police: Woman cuts boyfriend several times with knife

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau woman cut her boyfriend several times with a knife Thursday night. Cape Girardeau police arrested 44-year old Nellie Ann Barnett and the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged her with second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. Barnett’s bond was set at $7,500 cash, with the condition she must wear a device that monitors for intoxicating beverages. A probable-cause statement says Cape Girardeau police officers went to a domestic-disturbance call about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Ellis Street. They saw a man who had been cut on his forearm, chest and abdomen that were consistent with minor knife wounds. The victim said Barnett became upset about the relationship he had with their deceased son when she grabbed a knife and began slashing and stabbing at him. Barnett acted as if she had no idea what they were talking about. She said the cuts to the victim were injuries from a motorcycle crash. Barnett had blood on the back of her right arm but did not have any injuries. Officers could not find the knife used in the assault.