2 in custody for drugs in Charleston…

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 2 men for drug crimes. Sheriff Cory Hutcheson says 30-year old Brandon Lee Smith, of Charleston and 38-year old Marcus Lamont Burke, of Aurora, Illinois, were charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies received a tip that marijuana was being distributed from a Charleston residence. A search warrant Tuesday, February 21 turned up small amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine, marijuana, weapons, and other drug paraphernalia used for drug distribution. Both men remain in the Mississippi County Detention Center with bonds of $50,000 each.