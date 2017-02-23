A two-year-old child was killed in a car crash Wednesday night. Illinois State Police said in a news release that the crash happened on northbound Interstate 57 near the 18 mile post just before 7:00 p.m. near the exit to Ullin, Illinois. A semi crashed into the back of a van. A 2-year-old passenger in the van, was injured and taken to a local hospital, but later died of severe injuries. The driver of the van, 31-year-old Shatroy Williams of Marion had non-life threatening injuries. Another passenger in the van, an unnamed 34-year-old man, was not injured. The driver of the semi, 46-year-old Isidro Purcella of Mercedes, Texas, was not injured in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.