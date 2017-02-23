Cape Girardeau County’s biggest upcoming patriotic memorial…

Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II is painting a patriotically on a 32-ton limestone boulder in Cape Girardeau County Park North. “Freedom Rock” is part of a larger Veterans Plaza under construction at the park. The rock is set on a foundation and stands in front of a granite finished concrete wall. The wall will carry the names of about 600 veterans from Cape Girardeau County who have died and who are honored with the posting of American flags in the park.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau is leading the project. Plans call for unveiling the Freedom Rock at this year’s Memorial Day celebration.