City issues precautionary boil order near Arena Park

The city of Cape Girardeau issued a precautionary boil order Wednesday night in residential areas near Arena Park because a water-main break caused low water pressure. The main break caused customers to lose water service Wednesday afternoon. Although the main break has been repaired, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources requires precautionary boil advisories when water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch. The affected areas are west of Kingshighway near Arena Park, along Hopper Road east of Mount Auburn Road, and part of Mount Auburn Road north of Hopper Road. Residents of the affected areas should bring water to a full, rolling boil for one minute before cooling for drinking and cooking. For more information, call (573) 334-6747.