Dentist, other man face felony drug charges in Graves County – WPSD TV Credit

WPSD TV is reporting a west Kentucky dentist and another man turned themselves in at the Graves County Jail regarding prescription drug charges. The Kentucky State Police says the two Mayfield men — 55-year-old Wesley Mills, DMD, and 56-year-old David Clymer — are accused of conspiring to get prescription drugs fraudulently by stealing someone else’s identity. A Graves County grand jury handed down a four-count indictment on Feb. 9 charging Mills with two counts of conspiracy to obtain a controlled by substance by fraud and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. A grand jury handed down a 10 count indictment charging Clymer with two counts of conspiracy to obtain a controlled substance by fraud, six counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and two counts of theft of identity without consent. Mills and Clymer turned themselves in Wednesday and they were formally charged. All the charges the men face in Graves County are Class D felonies.