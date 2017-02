A father and son are to appear in Stoddard County Court on 2-23 in connection of a high speed crash that ended the life of 21 year old pedestrian Phillip Manning. 31 year old Wesley Faries has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. The father, 76 year old Gary Faries is charged with hindering prosecution. Satterfield set Wesley Faries’ bond at $25,000 cash and Gary Faries’ bond at $5,000 cash. Both the Farieses are free on bond.