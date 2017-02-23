First Family Therapy Team…

Union County, First Judicial Circuit Redeploy Illinois Program, Egyptian Health Department, Project Connect 2.0, and Children’s Medical & Mental Health Resource Network are working together to create the first Functional Family Therapy team within the First Judicial Circuit. This team will be housed within the First Judicial Circuit and Project Connect 2.0 service areas. These entities are asking for applications from clinicians interested in training and certification as a provider of Functional Family Therapy. Application packets are available by contacting Jessica Beaty at (618) 833-9310 or emailing her at jbeaty@unioncountyil.gov or Matt Buckman at 270-997-1065 or emailing mattbuckman@egyptian.org. Applications must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on March 3, 2017