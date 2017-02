Paducah Police your help finding missing 14 year old Robert Phillips. He was last seen Wednesday at Lone Oak Middle School At 2:00 p.m. Phillips is 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, blue Nike shoes, and black-rimmed glasses. If you have any information on Phillips’ whereabouts, call Paducah Police at (270) 444-8550