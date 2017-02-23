SIU Police are searching for 2 gunmen involved in an incident near campus…

SIU Police are investigating after a report of an armed confrontation Wednesday night. WSIL TV is reporting that February 22 at around 4:30 in the afternoon, the SIU Carbondale Department of Public Safety says a person witnessed four men get out of a red two-door sedan and confront another man in the 300 block of East Park Street. The suspects were reportedly armed with handguns. The witness reported seeing the suspects pursue the man on foot for a short distance before returning to the car and leaving. No one was injured. Police stopped the car shortly after the incident and the two suspects inside were taken into custody for unlawful use of a weapon. Police say the altercation may have stemmed from a previous incident, and the individuals are known to one another and not affiliated with the university. The other two suspects have been identified but are not in custody. If anyone has information call the SIU DPS at (618) 453-3771.