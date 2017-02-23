Thursday, February 23rd, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A 53-year-old drunk man in Aspen, CO, who vandalized a car with a baseball bat then left a note saying “Sorry anger issues.”

After a day of drinking and snowmobiling, the man headed back to his vehicle and felt another driver had parked too close.

So he pulled out a baseball bat and started hitting the other vehicle.

Someone saw him do it and made him leave a note before he left.

In the note, he said he was sorry, and that he had anger issues.

He must have had enough room after all because he got in his vehicle and fled the scene.

Police arrested him later in the day and charged him with criminal mischief.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

A St. Louis area man, who had a mole problem and wanted to smoke them out, but ended up setting his yard and a neighbor’s house on fire.

What started out as a controlled burn to smoke out some pesky moles turned into a brush fire that caught a neighboring home on fire.

Two men driving down the road aided the man until the fire department arrived.

The fire department got the house and brush fire under control and said because of the dry and windy conditions the fire spread quickly.

Luckily no one was injured.

No word on if the man was cited for negligence.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Kevin Blanch, 30, a Philadelphia man who attacked his father with an ax because of a half-eaten pot pie.

Kevin was upset at his mother for eating too much of the family’s pot pie, and his father took her side.

The fight escalated to a point where the son grabbed an ax and threw it at his dad’s neck.

Fortunately it just cut him.

The son was arrested for attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Sam Rees, 22, a construction worker in Britain, who accidentally shot himself in the groin with a hydraulic nail gun.

Rees mistimed firing the gun and a three and a half inch-long nail pierced his groin very close to major artery and his happy place.

The injured worker said “I didn’t really realize how serious the whole thing was until I got to the hospital. I had to have minor surgery to take it out, but having the drip in my arm hurt more.”