A Cape Girardeau man faces charges of illegally possessing a firearm following a brief foot pursuit with police Tuesday in Sikeston

18-year old Shamar A. Lowe, of Cape Girardeau faces charges following a brief foot pursuit with police Tuesday in Sikeston. Lowe is charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm and felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing. Tuesday morning, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the 800 block of William Street in reference to a foot pursuit. Officers were trying to identify some subjects on Mary Street when one of them appeared to be holding something in his pocket. The officer stopped the vehicle ahead of where the individuals were walking, and the one subject with his hand in the hoodie began to run. While he was being apprehended a .380 pistol fell out of his pocket of the subject. Bond is set at $25,000 cash or surety. He was in Scott County Jail Thursday.