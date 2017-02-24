A Caruthersville man was arrested Thursday after he shot at another man…

Caruthersville City Marshal Tony Jones reported Friday the arrest of a 22-year-old man on charges of first degree assault or attempted assault, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle. The name of the suspect was withheld pending the filing of formal charges. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Vest Street on Thursday. Upon arrival officers spoke with a man who said his vehicle was struck with a bullet while being shot at by an individual. Officers were able to determine the suspect’s identity. The suspect was later located and arrested. He is being held in the Pemiscot County Justice Center.