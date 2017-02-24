Friday, February 24th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Brittany Fultz, 26, an Ohio nursing home employee, who was arrested for giving a 100-year-old resident a lap dance.

Apparently another employee filmed her doing it and their bosses found out about the video and watched it.

Fultz is accused of performing lewd acts in front of the man, straddling his leg then pulling down her pants and “mooning” the elderly resident.

Fultz said it was a prank to try to make the man feel good.

Both Fultz and the person who filmed it were fired.

Fultz faces a charge of gross sexual imposition and possibly more.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Bryelle Marshall, 23, who was pulled over Wednesday for drunk driving and arrested after she performed cartwheels during her sobriety test.

Police discovered Marshall passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

She was asked by an officer to do some standard sobriety tests like walking in a straight line.

Instead she started doing cartwheels.

The officer told her to stop, but she did another one and fell down giggling.

She then refused to take an alcohol-breath test and was hauled off to jail and booked on charges of battery, aggravated DWI and for an expired license plate.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Dominique Jones, 28, who called in a fake robbery in an attempt to get out of work.

Jones told officers in Jacksonville, Florida he was robbed in his motel room and someone stole his wallet.

However, he could not provide a description of the man or shed any light on where he had gone.

As his story continued to unravel, investigating officers found his wallet in his suitcase.

He admitted to officers he made up a story to get out of work.

He was arrested and charged with misusing the 911 emergency system.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Terry Bernard Ball Jr., 29 who was charged with battery after he threw a pork chop at his mother then head-butted her, because she forgot to get cigarettes for him.

Police in Athens, Georgia say that after throwing the piece of meat, Ball then got up and pushed his mother and head-butted her.

That’s when Ball’s father jumped on his son and held him down on the kitchen floor until the police arrived.

Ball was arrested for simple battery and also charged with a probation violation.

Apparently he has a history of assault and battery.