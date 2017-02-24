Southeast Cyber Defense Team Wins 5th Straight State Championship

Southeast Missouri State University’s Cyber Defense team has advanced to the Midwest Regional Collegiate Cyber Defense Qualification Competition. It will assess the students’ ability to defend a mock production business infrastructure from professional “hackers” who present challenges to take their production systems offline and breach their security. Southeast has three weeks to prepare for the Midwest Regional Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition, which involves college teams from 12 states. This event will be March 17-18 at Moraine Valley Community College in Chicago.