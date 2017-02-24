Southeast Regional Planning and Grants Applications.
The Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission will be held at 2:00 pm. on Tues Feb 28 in the commission’s office. The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) will provide information about the 2007 grant cycle offer and opportunity to ask questions about the application process. The Commission’s staff will be available to assist any public entity with the application process. Also staff members will report on projects with which they are currently involved.