Three Suspects Charged After Execution of Search Warrant In Cape Girardeau County
On February 22, members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms executed a search warrant leading to 3 arrests at 428 Wellington in Cape Girardeau County. 35 year old Jessica Pender of Cape Girardeau, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Her bond was set at $5,000. 38 year old Gregory King, of Cape Girardeau was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $20,000. 24 year old David Knight of Jackson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. His bond was set at $20,000. Trooper Todd Erpenbach Tells KZIM KSIM What led up to the arrests.
All three suspects are being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail.