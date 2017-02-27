Advisory period leads to fewer failing grades, Cape school official says

Southeast Missourian

New advisory periods at Cape Girardeau Central High School have led to a decrease in failing grades. Assistant principal Leigh Ragsdale will give a presentation about the results of advisory periods at a special work session at 5 p.m. before the Cape Girardeau school board meeting at 6 p.m. The total number of F grades at Central dropped 3.4 percent in the first semester of the 2016-2017 school year. The district set a goal of decreasing failing grades by 5 percent by the end of the 2016-2017 school year, and Ragsdale said the school is projected to meet that objective. The school had 11 percent fewer F’s in math, 6.2 percent fewer F’s in social studies and 5.7 percent fewer F’s in English. Central saw a 1.5 percent decrease in failing grades in science. Central also has seen a rise in grades across several learning levels — D’s and F’s turning into B’s and C’s, and C’s turning into B’s and A’s. In a survey of about 400 students, 70 percent said advisory periods helped them improve their grades.