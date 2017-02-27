Anticipated Spring Cleanup Schedule…

Sikeston has just announced its spring cleanup schedule curb-side Rubbish Pickup, Residents with Monday & Thursday Trash Pick-up will be on April 3 & 6 those with Tuesday & Friday Trash Pickup is on April 11 & 14. Bulky items must be discarded at the curb or in the alley near the location of their regular trash pickup. All items must be close together in one area. Do not place items not to be discarded in or near this location. Some restrictions do apply. Details will be found at Spring Clean-up Program. Employee of Sonny’s Solid Waste Inc. Mike Louse tells KZIM KSIM that yard clippings don’t count as regular trash.

For more formation call 573-471-2869.