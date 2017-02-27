Carbondale police are investigating an armed robbery at the Kroger Gas Station on North Giant City Road. Law enforcement confirms that on Feb. 26 a black male approached the attendant and handed a note to the cashier demanding cash and cigarettes. He said had a gun in his pocket. The employee gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes before he left on foot. He has not been identified. No one was hurt. Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation.