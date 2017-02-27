Eight people now face felony charges in connection to the shooting death of a man in Mount Vernon…

The Mount Vernon Police Department, a Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted eight people on charges of first-degree murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit murder: 24-year old Curtis Devan Jr., 21-year old Dantrez Brown, 18-year old Deon Frazier, 22-year old Jarron Liddell, 20-year old John Wells, 19-year old Lamar Williams Jr., 23-year old Tony Feggins, and 18-year old LekeDrion Russell. All eight men are charged in connection to the shooting death of 26-year old Deandray Jackson, of California who was killed Jan. 20th. Officers were called to South 19th and Conger Streets for a report of shots fired. Jackson died after being taken to the hospital. Lamar Williams was arrested in Indiana on Feb. 17. Wells was arrested Feb. 8. Rusell was arrested Jan. 30. A 17-year-old and a 21-year-old are also in custody in connection to the shooting. Mt. Vernon police say the juvenile is being held on charges of robbery and mob action, but is not facing charges for Jackson’s murder. Brown was arrested Jan. 24. He was originally arrested on a felony obstruction charge in relation to the shooting investigation.