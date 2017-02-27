Five arrested for drug distribution near school, public housing in Mississippi County…

Five Mississippi County residents are facing drug distribution charges following narcotics investigations in Mississippi County. 43-year old Robert James Arnold, 31-year old Jeremy Luther Bradley and 30-year old Joshua Michael Bradley, of Charleston, 30-year old Lacey Elizabeth Tatum, of East Prairie, and 29-year old Tamara Denise Faris, of Wyatt are each charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance near a protected place. Sheriff Cory Hutcheson says his office received information that narcotics were being distributed from a Charleston residence. Surveillance showed heavy traffic to the home. Probable cause was developed to believe Arnold was supplying methamphetamine to the residence and several persons inside the home had participated in the distribution. Tatum was found in East Prairie near a public housing authority. Undercover agents reportedly purchased a large quantity of meth from her, she was arrested and transported to the Mississippi County Detention Center. The charges carry a higher penalty due to the proximity to the Charleston Middle School and/or the East Prairie public housing. Each of those charged remain in the Mississippi County Detention Center with bonds set at $75,000.