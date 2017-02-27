High Speed Chase Leads to Arrest…

The Graves County Sheriff’s office arrested 48 year old Michelle Hayes, after a high speed chase from Graves County to Paducah. Sheriff Dewayne Redmon Says that 48 year old Michelle Hayes was trying to break into Eddie Wyatt’s house on Wyatt Road on Sunday February 26 at 12:45 PM. Hayes left the home before deputies arrived. But a family member informed the sheriff’s office that Hayes was in a black Lexus headed south on Central Road and was under the influence of drugs. Deputies caught up with her when they received a report that a black Lexus was driving down the road the wrong way. At more than 120 mph Hays made a u turn when she saw the officers. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department put up stop sticks in Lone Oak, flattening 3 tires on Hayes’ car. As she made it into Paducah officers used a pit maneuver stopping her car the car then caught fire. Hays was arrested by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department. No one was injured in the high speed chase.