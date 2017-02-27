Local lawmaker’s dicamba bill passes Missouri House

Daily Dunklin Democrat

A bill aimed at increasing penalties for the misuse of dicamba passed the Missouri House on Thursday. The bill moves to the Senate, with its author looking to earn the governor’s signature by mid-March. HB 662 passed by a 144-9 vote. Eight Republicans and one Democrat voted against the measure. The bill passed with an emergency clause, meaning it would take effect immediately if Gov. Eric Greitens signs it. The bill is among three introduced by state Rep. Don Rone, R-Portageville, who’s devoted the legislative session to dicamba-related issues. If passed, the bill would increase the penalties for the illegal use of dicamba. The fine for the first offense would increase to $1,000 per applied acre, up from the current $1,000 per field. Fines increase to $2,000 per applied acre if someone is found using dicamba illegally in two consecutive years or twice in three years. The same fine also would be handed down to those who refuse to submit books, documents and certifications records during an active complaint investigation. All penalties collected would be handed to the school district where the violation occurred.