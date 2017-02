John McGowan had his lucky day when he entered a competition to win a Harley-Davidson Street 750 model motorcycle at the Semo vs Murry basketball game. Contestants had to to sink a free throw, a three-point shot and a half-court shot. Contestant winner John McGowan tells KZIM KSIM what was going through his mind at the time of the shots.

McGowan Said that he hasn’t picked up a basketball in at least 20 years and called his shots a minor miracle.