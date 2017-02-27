River Radio Wins a Prestigious award…

The Tri-State Advertising & Marketing Professionals (AMP) recognized the best in local advertising creativity at the annual American Advertising Awards Show on Friday, Feb. 24. This award show entailed One hundred and twenty-nine print, digital, and multi-media advertising projects, all created, published or aired in the Cape Girardeau, Mo.; Paducah, Ky.; and Harrisburg, Ill. Markets between January 1 and December 31, 2016, were considered in this year’s competition. Of those entries, Tri-State AMP presented Gold, Silver and Bronze ADDY Awards to professionals and Southeast Missouri State University students in Cape Girardeau. River Radio’s Creative Director Bryan Young, Tells KZIM KSIM exciting news about this prestigious award.

For more information on all of the other awards visit KZIMKSIM.com