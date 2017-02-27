Monday, February 27th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Robin Welch Kennedy, a Florida teacher, who had her teaching license suspended after she was seen pulling chairs out from under students causing them to fall to the ground.

Florida police say Kennedy was seen on several occasions deliberately tipping over the chairs of her third grade students so they’d fall to the ground.

The school suspended her initially for 15 days.

Kennedy was finally terminated by the school after battery and DUI charges were brought to light.

Kennedy had worked as a teacher since 2006, and her latest job was with the Duval County Public Schools.

She has now been terminated from her job and her teaching license suspended for one year.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Gelisa Riddles, 27, who was arrested for biting off the tip of another woman’s finger during an argument over shoes.

Police in Palm Beach, Florida say Riddles was sitting on a friend’s lawn when an unidentified woman went behind her chair to look for a pair of shoes.

An argument ensued and Riddles leaped out of a chair, grabbed the woman by the hair and bit her forehead.

The woman pushed Riddles away, but not before Riddles bit off the tip of her right index finger.

The woman was taken to a hospital for her injuries.

Riddles faces an aggravated battery with bodily harm charge.

It also appears that Riddles is no stranger to the law, court records show she has multiple drug-related convictions dating to 2008.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A 29-year-old man in Utah, who accidentally shot himself in the thigh with the gun he’d just purchased.

The unidentified man took the gun he’d just purchased out to his vehicle in the parking lot, loaded it and attempted to put it in a holster.

The gun discharged striking the new gun owner in the thigh.

The man is expected to survive.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Michael Lange, 56, the former majority leader of Montana’s House of Representatives, who has been arrested for dealing methamphetamines.

Lange, who was ousted from his position in 2007 after he got caught on video calling the Governor a “son of a b—“ was busted last week in a McDonald’s parking lot.

Lange pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

There is no word on the amount of meth found in Lange’s possession at the time of the arrest.