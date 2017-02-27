SADI is hosting a crazy event with hopers of continuing much needed services in our area…

The SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence or SADI is hosting their first ‘Madness for a Cause’ Silent Auction and Dance Benefit. Spokesperson Raquel Dannenmueller says on Saturday March 25th they will be at Ray’s Plaza Conference Center with Karaoke, wings, ice cream and lots of great raffle prizes and games. She tells KZIM KSIM the non-profit has grown significantly in our region for good reason…

Tickets are 15$, doors open at 6pm. A cash bar will be available. Call 651-6464 for ticket and door prize information.