A Doniphan man will spend the rest of his life in prison for murder…

A jury found Michael Futrell, of Doniphan, guilty on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in January after he shot and killed Manuel Williams in Doniphan in 2014. Cape Girardeau County Judge Benjamin Lewis says Futrell is not eligible for parole. Before Futrell was sentenced Lewis he gave members of the Williams family an opportunity to speak. Judge Lewis then sentenced Futrell for life without the eligibility of parole for the first degree murder charge and 50 years for the armed criminal action charge. Futrell was ordered to spend his time in the Missouri Department of Corrections consecutively. Attorney General Josh Hawley sent an email saying witnesses testified that on August 29, 2014, the victim and Futrell argued at a small going-away party for a friend. Futrell was asked to leave and returned 15-20 minutes later with a .40 caliber handgun. The witnesses went on to say Futrell walked up the driveway and shot Williams in the chest and executed him with a second shot to the back of the head. The case was being tried in Cape Girardeau County on a change of venue request.