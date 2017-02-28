A Poplar Bluff man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Butler County

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate 46-year old Timothy S. Anderson, of Poplar Bluff was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Butler County. At 2:40 p.m. Anderson was southbound on county road 465, half a mile west of Poplar Bluff when he ran off the road and struck an embankment and a tree. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene by Butler County Assistant Coroner Brian Fugate. He is the seventh fatality for the Patrol’s Troop E for 2017. Anderson was NOT wearing a seat belt.