Entrepreneurs Donate to Dance Program…

The president of Mason Capital Partners Jeff Maurer and the owner of The Edge Lauren Jones, recently made a generous donation to the Southeast Missouri University Foundation to establish an aerial arts program within The Conservatory of Theater and Dance. The Conservatory’s goal is to provide students with training, experiences, knowledge and a professional network to launch a rewarding career in the performing arts. Assistant professor and coordinator of the Conservatory’s dance program Hilary Peterson, said that donations like this are crucial for the university to improve training opportunities for students.