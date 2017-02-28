Tuesday, February 28th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

The global accounting firm of Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC), which has apologized for the embarrassing envelope mix-up that resulted in La La Land being wrongly announced as best picture at the Oscars.

Apparently presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty’s envelope said “Emma Stone for La La Land.”

However, that was the previous award for Best Actress.

A confused Dunaway announced La La Land had won.

As the cast and producers made it to the stage to give their “Thank yous” one of the accountants rushed on stage and explained to La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz there had been a mistake.

Horowitz took the microphone and said, “I’m sorry, there’s a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won best picture. This is not a joke.”

He then gestured to the Moonlight cast and producers and invited them to stage.

According to PWC, the briefcases are brought to the ceremony via “separate, secret routes” and the two accountants from PWC stand backstage and hand envelopes to award presenters before they walk onstage.

PWC apologized to the casts of both films, as well as Beatty and Dunaway, for the “error.”

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Aigars Danilans, 21, a British man who had a little too much to drink, then got into his car and started doing doughnuts to impress onlookers, but failed to realize he was doing it in the parking lot of a local police department.

The drunk driver was showing off his driving skills by performing handbrake turns and wheel spins at 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Fulford Road Police Station in England.

Police officers had seen enough and when they arrested Danilans he had an alcohol content of more than twice the limit and didn’t have insurance for his driving.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A 13-year-old student in New Jersey, who brought an airsoft gun and drugs to school on “Lunch with a Cop” day.

The police were at the school as part of a program to educate students about the police department.

A member of the school’s security staff alerted the police officer about a teen in their office, who had an airsoft gun and marijuana.

The student was arrested and charged with possession of an imitation firearm and possession of under 50 grams of marijuana.

The teen was processed and turned over to their parents.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

George Beaver, 60, a Pennsylvania man who bit his wife on the face, because she ate his sour cream and onion chips.

Beaver was watching TV with his 58-year-old wife when she grabbed his bag of sour cream and onion potato chips off the table.

He apparently told her not to touch his chips, but she ignored him.

So he grabbed her face with both hands, bit her cheek under her right eye, causing bleeding, and left.

A warrant has been issued for the husband.

His wife was treated and released.