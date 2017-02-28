Two men have been arrested following damage at Combs Lake

Two Kennett men were arrested Saturday after being accused of driving an SUV on state property and destroying grass and trees at Little River Conservation Area near Kennett. 24-year olds Terry Lynn Carr, Jr. and Zachary Stevenson face one count each of felony first degree property damage. Both were arrested and held on $5,000 bond. The men are accused of driving a Chevy Blazer onto grass areas near the parking lot beside Jerry P. Combs Lake on Thursday at around midnight. They reportedly left large ruts in a grassy area while destroying three Bald Cypress Trees. Probable cause statements say both Carr and Stevenson admitted to the property damage. Department of Conservation (MDC) damage done at the scene totals $2,035.