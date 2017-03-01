A convicted felon is back in jail in East Prairie

52-year old Herman A. Duty of East Prairie will be arraigned today on felony charges of possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and the misdemeanor of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson says deputies noticed Duty walking around in East Prairie and appeared to be under the influence of stimulants. Duty denied having anything illegal on his person but a consensual check of his pockets led to the seizure of methamphetamine and a firearm. He was arrested and is being held in the Mississippi County Detention Center with a bond set at $50,000. Duty is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction.