Jackson’s Negotiating Process with Tree Cutting…

A Feb. 22 letter from Jackson electric-utilities director Don Schuette to Mayor Dwain Hahs, stated that six bid packets were sent to or requested by tree-trimming companies, with a deadline of Feb. 13. Only one was returned, and it was deemed incomplete. Schuette then asked for a motion to reject all bids, which the board of aldermen approved in a meeting Monday. The incomplete bid did not have a total amount, typically in recent years, tree-trimming and vegetation-removal service have cost the city between $115,000 and $130,000. The new requests for qualifications will be due March 10.