Missouri Congressman Jason Smith reacts to the tornado damage and death…

District 8 Congressman Jason Smith is shocked at the devastation from the twister that hit Perry County and the damage sustained in the bootheel. He says he went to school in Oklahoma City so tornadoes as a rule were somewhat common however one is never ready for the repercussions that follow. He tells KZIM KSIM it broke his heart to see the devastation…

Smith says Missouri communities always seem to come together after a disaster, and this time will be no different. He says victims should readily seek out assistance everywhere possible, and his prayers are with the affected constituents.