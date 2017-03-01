Sikeston Seeks to Match City Ordinance with State Laws…

At Monday’s council meeting, a bill was read for the second time to bring the city’s ordinances into compliance with open carry state laws. Chief of the Department of Public Safety Mike Williams says that following the General Assembly’s override of former Governor Nixon’s veto, Missouri residents are not required to obtain a permit prior to carrying a firearm anymore. He also says in Sikeston it is still illegal for people to carry a concealed weapon capable of lethal use into any areas that have a sign posted stating that weapons aren’t allowed. Also the discharge or shooting of a firearm within the city limits remains illegal. The Council unanimously approved the bill.