Sikeston was spared the brunt of the tornadic storm but had their share of damage to report

BMU is out restoring power in the Sikeston area after severe storms rolled through Tuesday night. Sergeant Jon Broom of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) tells KZIM KSIM they still feel pretty lucky…

An elderly couple was rescued from their home on Highway AA, near Miner as well. They were not injured. The Sikeston DPS would also like to remind you that we are entering the spring storm season so take this time to prepare yourself and purchase a weather radio, have a plan of action, keep informed of weather changes and always take weather warnings seriously.