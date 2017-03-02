180 structures damaged in Perry County tornado

Southeast Missourian

Scores of trees are broken along the tornadic storm’s 15-mile path through Perry County. One person was killed and twelve people were injured. One hundred eighty homes were damaged; 30 were destroyed. Perryville Mayor Ken Baer said during a news conference Wednesday the storm traveled from a point near Route N all the way into Illinois and was touching the ground for most of that progress. Sixty families have lost just about everything. Perryville fire chief Jeremy Triller says 24-year old Travis Koenig, of Perryville was killed when the vehicle in which he and another person were traveling was swept off Interstate 55. Both occupants were thrown from the vehicle. Triller did not identify the vehicle’s other occupant, but said the person is “going to be OK.” Rick Shanklin of the National Weather Service said the storm would easily have registered as an F-2 or F-3 tornado and could have been half- to three-quarters of a mile wide. The most concentrated population hit by the tornado was in the Moore Drive neighborhood in the northern part of Perryville. Glenn and Judy Naeger were in bed when the tornado hit their home. Debris trapped them, but Judy was able to call 911. Gene and Justin Koenig later helped free the couple.