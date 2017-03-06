A Cape Girardeau Man has been Arrested For Promoting Child Pornography…

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control arrested 36-year old David Ray Snedeker, of Cape Girardeau March 2nd for promoting child pornography. The Patrol was assisted by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Investigators executed a search warrant at Snedeker’s residence in the 900 block of Ellis Street. They found child pornography and computer equipment used in the crime. Snedeker was arrested and transported to the Cape Girardeau County Jail. The County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Snedeker with promoting first degree child pornography. Bond was set at $25,000.