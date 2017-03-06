A Jackson man has been arrested on drug charges…

The Jackson Police Department executed a search warrant on February 26th at an apartment in the 100 block of South Bellevue related to an ongoing drug investigation. A quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were located. 44-year old Andrew A. Frankum, of Jackson was taken into custody and was charged by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s office with the class D felony of possession of a controlled substance, the class A misdemeanor of possession of a controlled substance and the class A misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia. Frankum is currently being held in the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center. No court date was listed.